F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is a SaaS-based web application firewall that provides protection for applications across cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The WAF implements both signature-based and behavioral detection methods: - Signature engine detects Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and known threats identified by F5 Labs - Behavioral engine utilizes AI/ML to monitor client interactions and score potential threats - Automatic signature tuning helps reduce false positives - Service policy engine enables application layer security controls including IP reputation and allow/deny lists Key technical capabilities: - Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities - Layer 7 DDoS mitigation - Bot and automated threat detection - TLS fingerprinting - API security features - Multi-cloud deployment support (AWS, Azure, GCP) - Integration with DevOps tools via APIs and Terraform - SIEM integration (Splunk, Datadog) - Centralized management dashboard for security monitoring - Available as self-managed or fully managed service The solution can be deployed across: - Public cloud environments - On-premises data centers - Edge locations - F5's global points of presence network
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.
An API security and monitoring platform that automatically discovers, validates, and protects API endpoints while providing comprehensive management and analytics capabilities.
Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.
cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.
DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.