Commercial
Application Security
web-app-security
waf
cloud-security
api-security
ddos
bot-detection
security-monitoring
ai
machine-learning
devops
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is a SaaS-based web application firewall that provides protection for applications across cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The WAF implements both signature-based and behavioral detection methods: - Signature engine detects Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and known threats identified by F5 Labs - Behavioral engine utilizes AI/ML to monitor client interactions and score potential threats - Automatic signature tuning helps reduce false positives - Service policy engine enables application layer security controls including IP reputation and allow/deny lists Key technical capabilities: - Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities - Layer 7 DDoS mitigation - Bot and automated threat detection - TLS fingerprinting - API security features - Multi-cloud deployment support (AWS, Azure, GCP) - Integration with DevOps tools via APIs and Terraform - SIEM integration (Splunk, Datadog) - Centralized management dashboard for security monitoring - Available as self-managed or fully managed service The solution can be deployed across: - Public cloud environments - On-premises data centers - Edge locations - F5's global points of presence network

