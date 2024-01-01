WMI Monitor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Monitor WMI consumers and processes, detecting potential malicious activity. This PowerShell script monitors WMI consumers and processes, detecting potential malicious activity. **Usage:** 1. Run PowerShell as administrator. 2. Import the WMIMonitor.ps1 module. 3. Create a new event subscriber. 4. Test the process call create function. 5. Check the Application Event log for EID 8. **Disable logging:** 1. Open an Administrator PS shell. 2. Run Remove-SubscriberMonitor. 3. Confirm the event subscriber and all associated WMI objects have been successfully removed.