WMI Monitor

Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.
Monitor WMI consumers and processes, detecting potential malicious activity. This PowerShell script monitors WMI consumers and processes, detecting potential malicious activity. **Usage:** 1. Run PowerShell as administrator. 2. Import the WMIMonitor.ps1 module. 3. Create a new event subscriber. 4. Test the process call create function. 5. Check the Application Event log for EID 8. **Disable logging:** 1. Open an Administrator PS shell. 2. Run Remove-SubscriberMonitor. 3. Confirm the event subscriber and all associated WMI objects have been successfully removed.
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR provides robust and proven endpoint security for organizations of all sizes with layered protection and a cloud-based management console.
Cortex XDR is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that blocks advanced attacks with behavioral threat protection, AI, and cloud-based analysis, and provides complete endpoint security and lightning-fast investigation and response.
Santa is a binary and file access authorization system for macOS.
ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.