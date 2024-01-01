WMI Monitor Logo

WMI Monitor

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Monitor WMI consumers and processes, detecting potential malicious activity. This PowerShell script monitors WMI consumers and processes, detecting potential malicious activity. **Usage:** 1. Run PowerShell as administrator. 2. Import the WMIMonitor.ps1 module. 3. Create a new event subscriber. 4. Test the process call create function. 5. Check the Application Event log for EID 8. **Disable logging:** 1. Open an Administrator PS shell. 2. Run Remove-SubscriberMonitor. 3. Confirm the event subscriber and all associated WMI objects have been successfully removed.

Endpoint Security
Free
powershellmonitoringmalware-detectionsecurity-monitoring

ALTERNATIVES