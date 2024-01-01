Palo Alto Networks - AI Access Security 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

AI Access Security is a cybersecurity solution designed to manage and secure the use of generative AI applications within organizations. The tool provides: 1. Visibility into an organization's GenAI application footprint and associated risks. 2. A comprehensive dictionary of GenAI apps with classification based on 60+ AI-specific attributes. 3. Risk assessment and anomaly detection capabilities. 4. Policy configuration and enforcement for GenAI app usage. 5. Blocking of high-risk applications and improvement of overall risk posture. 6. User coaching and notifications to reduce employee-based risks. 7. Data loss prevention through LLM-powered data classification and context-aware ML models. 8. Inline data detection to ensure regulatory compliance and block sensitive data transfer to GenAI apps. 9. Incident notification to InfoSec teams about risky user behavior.