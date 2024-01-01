Palo Alto Networks - AI Access Security

AI Access Security is a cybersecurity solution designed to manage and secure the use of generative AI applications within organizations. The tool provides: 1. Visibility into an organization's GenAI application footprint and associated risks. 2. A comprehensive dictionary of GenAI apps with classification based on 60+ AI-specific attributes. 3. Risk assessment and anomaly detection capabilities. 4. Policy configuration and enforcement for GenAI app usage. 5. Blocking of high-risk applications and improvement of overall risk posture. 6. User coaching and notifications to reduce employee-based risks. 7. Data loss prevention through LLM-powered data classification and context-aware ML models. 8. Inline data detection to ensure regulatory compliance and block sensitive data transfer to GenAI apps. 9. Incident notification to InfoSec teams about risky user behavior.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.