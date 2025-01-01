Detection Digest Logo

Detections Digest is a newsletter service that aggregates and reports updates from 40+ GitHub detection engineering repositories. The service monitors changes in detection rules across multiple platforms including: - Corporate repositories (Elastic, Splunk, Google) - Personal detection engineering projects - Various detection rule languages (Sigma, KQL, Elastic rules, Splunk rules) The digest provides: - Weekly summaries of new and modified detection rules - Analysis of changes in detection coverage - Technical details of rule modifications - Impact assessment of detection updates - Coverage of multiple detection frameworks and languages The newsletter focuses on tracking changes in: - Rule syntax and logic - Detection coverage modifications - New threat detection capabilities - Performance improvements - Metadata updates

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

