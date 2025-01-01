Detection Digest

Detections Digest is a newsletter service that aggregates and reports updates from 40+ GitHub detection engineering repositories. The service monitors changes in detection rules across multiple platforms including: - Corporate repositories (Elastic, Splunk, Google) - Personal detection engineering projects - Various detection rule languages (Sigma, KQL, Elastic rules, Splunk rules) The digest provides: - Weekly summaries of new and modified detection rules - Analysis of changes in detection coverage - Technical details of rule modifications - Impact assessment of detection updates - Coverage of multiple detection frameworks and languages The newsletter focuses on tracking changes in: - Rule syntax and logic - Detection coverage modifications - New threat detection capabilities - Performance improvements - Metadata updates
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos from GreHack 2018 covering various cutting-edge topics.
A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.
Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.
A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.
A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.