Trustwave MailMarshal 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Trustwave MailMarshal is an email security platform that uses AI and machine learning to defend against email-based threats including phishing, ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), and malware. The solution provides layered email protection with over 20 security layers designed to detect and block threats before they reach users' inboxes. It can be deployed on-premises, in hybrid environments, or in the cloud. Key capabilities include: - Advanced phishing detection using machine learning algorithms - Protection against emerging threats like QR code phishing (quishing) - Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud protection - Malware and virus scanning - Data loss prevention to identify and block sensitive information - Inappropriate content filtering - Attachment controls - Custom rule creation for policy enforcement - Visual threat intelligence - Malware analysis sandboxing MailMarshal can be used as a standalone solution or layered with Microsoft 365 for enhanced protection. It integrates with Microsoft Entra ID and Azure Rights Management Services and is available through the Azure Marketplace. The platform is supported by Trustwave's SpiderLabs team, which provides threat intelligence and research to keep the solution updated against emerging threats.