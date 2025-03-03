Heeler 0 Commercial

Heeler is an application security platform that provides runtime threat modeling and vulnerability management capabilities for organizations developing software applications. The platform focuses on analyzing open-source vulnerabilities in production applications through several key functions: - Runtime threat modeling to identify which vulnerabilities are actually reachable and exploitable in production environments - Automated remediation workflow management to streamline the fixing of identified vulnerabilities - CI/CD pipeline integration for implementing security guardrails and detecting material changes before production deployment - Centralized risk management with ownership routing and SLA tracking - Integration capabilities with third-party security tools and platforms - Real-time validation of remediation efforts - Automated root cause analysis for security issues The system helps organizations prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact and production context, while providing evidence-based remediation guidance to development teams. It includes features for tracking application dependencies, mapping deployments to source code, and maintaining visibility of the application security posture across the software development lifecycle.