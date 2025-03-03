Heeler is an application security platform that provides runtime threat modeling and vulnerability management capabilities for organizations developing software applications. The platform focuses on analyzing open-source vulnerabilities in production applications through several key functions: - Runtime threat modeling to identify which vulnerabilities are actually reachable and exploitable in production environments - Automated remediation workflow management to streamline the fixing of identified vulnerabilities - CI/CD pipeline integration for implementing security guardrails and detecting material changes before production deployment - Centralized risk management with ownership routing and SLA tracking - Integration capabilities with third-party security tools and platforms - Real-time validation of remediation efforts - Automated root cause analysis for security issues The system helps organizations prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact and production context, while providing evidence-based remediation guidance to development teams. It includes features for tracking application dependencies, mapping deployments to source code, and maintaining visibility of the application security posture across the software development lifecycle.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.
A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.