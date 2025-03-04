BeVigil Enterprise 0 Commercial

BeVigil Enterprise is an attack surface monitoring solution developed by CloudSEK that creates a comprehensive blueprint of an organization's external attack surface. The platform discovers and maps an organization's digital assets, infrastructure, and software components that are exposed to the internet. It continuously monitors these assets to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security weaknesses that could potentially be exploited by threat actors. Key capabilities include: - External attack surface discovery and mapping to create a complete inventory of digital assets - Vulnerability identification and management across the discovered attack surface - Digital asset fingerprinting to understand technology stacks and potential risk areas - Infrastructure monitoring for web applications and internet-facing systems - Detection of security misconfigurations that could lead to breaches - Identification of Initial Attack Vectors (IAVs) that could be exploited by attackers BeVigil Enterprise works alongside other CloudSEK products like XVigil (Digital Risk Protection) and SVigil (Software and Supply Chain Risk Monitoring) to provide a more comprehensive security posture. The solution integrates with existing security tools through APIs, allowing organizations to incorporate attack surface intelligence into their security operations workflows.