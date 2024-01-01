sysmon-config

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
A Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configuration file template with default high-quality event tracing, serving as a great starting point for system change monitoring. This file, with detailed comments and explanations, also acts as a tutorial for Sysmon and a guide to critical monitoring areas in Windows systems.
Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
A framework for accumulating, describing, and classifying actionable Incident Response techniques