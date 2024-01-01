sysmon-config Logo

A Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configuration file template with default high-quality event tracing, serving as a great starting point for system change monitoring. This file, with detailed comments and explanations, also acts as a tutorial for Sysmon and a guide to critical monitoring areas in Windows systems.

Security Operations
Free
sysmonwindowssecurity-monitoring

