Bot Protection

0

LATEST ADDITIONS

    PINNED

    InfoSecHired Logo

    InfoSecHired

    An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

    Commercial
    Resources
    Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

    Mandos Brief Newsletter

    A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

    Free
    Resources
    Kriptos Logo

    Kriptos

    An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

    Commercial
    Data Protection
    System Two Security Logo

    System Two Security

    An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

    Commercial
    Security Operations
    Aikido Security Logo

    Aikido Security

    Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

    Commercial
    Application Security
    Permiso Logo

    Permiso

    Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

    Commercial
    IAM
    Wiz Logo

    Wiz

    Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

    Commercial
    Cloud Security
    Adversa AI Logo

    Adversa AI

    Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

    Commercial
    AI Security