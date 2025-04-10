JustGuard is a cybersecurity solution focused on phishing detection and takedown services. The platform employs algorithms to identify malicious URLs and phishing attempts targeting businesses and their customers. The service operates through real-time monitoring to detect phishing attacks, followed by rapid response measures to neutralize these threats before they can cause harm. According to their statistics, JustGuard has detected over 1.4 million malicious URLs. The core functionality of JustGuard centers around two main components: 1. Detection - Identifying phishing attempts and malicious URLs through algorithmic analysis 2. Disruption - Taking immediate action to neutralize identified threats through takedown procedures JustGuard aims to protect organizations from both financial losses and reputational damage that can result from successful phishing attacks against the business or its customers.
