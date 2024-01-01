A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.
ElastAlert is a simple framework for alerting on anomalies, spikes, or other patterns of interest from data in Elasticsearch. It works with all versions of Elasticsearch and is designed to be reliable, highly modular, and easy to set up and configure. At Yelp, ElastAlert was created out of the need for a companion tool for alerting on inconsistencies in data managed with Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana.
A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.
A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.
A community-led project focused on standardizing security event logs.
A method for log volume reduction without losing analytical capability.
Python library and command line tools for log visualization with interactive plots.