ElastAlert is a simple framework for alerting on anomalies, spikes, or other patterns of interest from data in Elasticsearch. It works with all versions of Elasticsearch and is designed to be reliable, highly modular, and easy to set up and configure. At Yelp, ElastAlert was created out of the need for a companion tool for alerting on inconsistencies in data managed with Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana.