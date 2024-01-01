A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.
Honeyssh is a Honey-Pod for SSH that automatically logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks. It contains two applications, honeyssh itself, and statsd which provides a simple HTTP API to query logon attempts. Installation of honeyssh requires a working GoLang environment. When started without a configuration file or commandline parameters, honeyssh will start in user/password logging mode.
A local file inclusion exploitation tool
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
A list of services and how to claim (sub)domains with dangling DNS records.
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites