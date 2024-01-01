honeyssh 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Honeyssh is a Honey-Pod for SSH that automatically logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks. It contains two applications, honeyssh itself, and statsd which provides a simple HTTP API to query logon attempts. Installation of honeyssh requires a working GoLang environment. When started without a configuration file or commandline parameters, honeyssh will start in user/password logging mode.