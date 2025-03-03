Check Point CloudGuard is a cloud security platform that provides protection across cloud applications, networks, and workloads. The platform includes several key components: Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): - Manages security posture across cloud environments - Detects and remediates misconfigurations - Performs code security scanning and analysis - Monitors exposed credentials and security risks Web Application & API Security: - Provides AI-based threat detection for web applications - Protects against known and zero-day attacks - Offers API security monitoring and protection Cloud Network Security: - Implements cloud-native security gateways - Enables unified security management across hybrid environments - Provides threat prevention capabilities for cloud networks Additional Features: - Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) for security monitoring and analytics - Code security scanning for exposed API keys and credentials - Integration capabilities with other cloud security tools - Security posture management and compliance monitoring - Risk assessment and prioritization capabilities The platform supports multiple cloud environments and focuses on preventive security measures rather than just detection.
Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.
A cloud native application protection platform that provides unified visibility, risk assessment, and remediation capabilities across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.
Automate actions on Security Command Center findings with automated disk snapshots, IAM grant revocation, and more.
Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.
Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.
