Check Point CloudGuard 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Check Point CloudGuard is a cloud security platform that provides protection across cloud applications, networks, and workloads. The platform includes several key components: Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): - Manages security posture across cloud environments - Detects and remediates misconfigurations - Performs code security scanning and analysis - Monitors exposed credentials and security risks Web Application & API Security: - Provides AI-based threat detection for web applications - Protects against known and zero-day attacks - Offers API security monitoring and protection Cloud Network Security: - Implements cloud-native security gateways - Enables unified security management across hybrid environments - Provides threat prevention capabilities for cloud networks Additional Features: - Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) for security monitoring and analytics - Code security scanning for exposed API keys and credentials - Integration capabilities with other cloud security tools - Security posture management and compliance monitoring - Risk assessment and prioritization capabilities The platform supports multiple cloud environments and focuses on preventive security measures rather than just detection.