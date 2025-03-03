Imperva API Security is an API protection solution that provides continuous monitoring and security for APIs across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The tool performs automated discovery and classification of public, private, and shadow APIs to maintain a comprehensive API inventory. It includes capabilities for identifying design flaws and vulnerabilities associated with OWASP API Security Top 10. Key functionalities include: - Continuous API discovery and risk assessment - Detection of business logic vulnerabilities like Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA) - Integration with WAF and bot protection systems - Support for both agent-based and agentless deployment options - API traffic inspection across encrypted applications and microservices - Classification of APIs based on sensitivity and data types - Integration capabilities with API gateways and management platforms The solution can be deployed as: - Cloud-managed through Imperva Cloud WAF - Self-managed via local management console - API Security Add-on for existing Imperva WAF users It provides monitoring for both north-south and east-west API traffic, enabling organizations to maintain visibility and security across their entire API infrastructure.
