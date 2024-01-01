Serverless Trap Honeyλ 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Using Cymon API v2 Based on Serverless framework pay-what-you-use provider agnostic Description: honeyλ allows you to create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically. You can then place these URL honeytokens in e.g. your inbox, documents, browser history, or embed them as {hidden} links in your web pages. (Note: honeybits can be used for spreading breadcrumbs across your systems to lure the attackers toward your traps). Depending on how and where you implement honeytokens, you may detect human attackers, malicious insiders, content scrapers, or bad bots. This application is based on Serverless framework and can be deployed in different cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM OpenWhisk or Google Cloud (Only tested on AWS; the main function may need small changes to support other providers). If your cloud provider is AWS, it automatically