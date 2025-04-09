ZeroFox EASM Logo

ZeroFox EASM

0
Commercial
Attack Surface Management
Attack Surface
Asset Discovery
Vulnerability Management
Security Monitoring
Cloud Security
Security Scanning
Vulnerability Assessment
Risk Management
Security Posture
Visit Website

ZeroFox External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a solution designed to identify, map, and manage an organization's internet-exposed digital assets and vulnerabilities. The platform helps security teams discover both known and unknown external assets including domains, IP addresses, CIDR blocks, open ports, services, security certificates, and shadow IT. It performs continuous monitoring to detect new exposures and changes to existing assets. EASM contextualizes discovered assets with vulnerability intelligence by correlating findings with Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE), Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS), and CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) data. Key capabilities include: - Passive discovery techniques to build comprehensive digital asset inventories - Detection of server misconfigurations and data leakage - Identification of shadow IT and abandoned digital assets - Prioritization of vulnerabilities based on severity, exposure type, and real-world exploitability - AI-driven remediation recommendations to improve response times - Visualization of external digital risk from a unified view The solution aims to help organizations combat the expanding attack surface created by digital transformation, hybrid work environments, and complex software supply chains by providing visibility into previously unknown or unmanaged cyber assets and exposures.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

XRATOR Logo
XRATOR

XRATOR is a cybersecurity platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, assesses business risks, and manages security posture to align with strategic objectives and compliance requirements.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
BeVigil Enterprise Logo
BeVigil Enterprise

An attack surface management platform that discovers, maps, and monitors an organization's external digital assets to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses before they can be exploited.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
StrikeOne Logo
StrikeOne

StrikeOne is a vulnerability management platform with AI capabilities that helps organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities through attack surface management, vulnerability management, and cybersecurity posture assessment.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
appNovi Logo
appNovi

A platform that maps enterprise attack surfaces by consolidating asset inventory, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on exposure, and providing contextual visualization of security risks.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
DeTCT Logo
DeTCT

DeTCT is a digital risk discovery and protection platform that monitors attack surfaces, vulnerabilities, data leaks, brand impersonation, and third-party risks to help organizations manage their cyber risk posture.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
Kaduu Darknetsearch Logo
Kaduu Darknetsearch

A dark web monitoring platform that scans dark and deep web sources to detect exposed organizational data, compromised credentials, domain spoofing, and supply chain threats.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
Recorded Future Logo
Recorded Future

A threat intelligence platform that provides comprehensive visibility into an organization's attack surface by collecting, analyzing, and structuring threat data to enable proactive security measures against emerging threats.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo
ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management

PINNED

ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security