ZeroFox EASM

ZeroFox External Attack Surface Management (EASM) is a solution designed to identify, map, and manage an organization's internet-exposed digital assets and vulnerabilities. The platform helps security teams discover both known and unknown external assets including domains, IP addresses, CIDR blocks, open ports, services, security certificates, and shadow IT. It performs continuous monitoring to detect new exposures and changes to existing assets. EASM contextualizes discovered assets with vulnerability intelligence by correlating findings with Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE), Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS), and CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) data. Key capabilities include: - Passive discovery techniques to build comprehensive digital asset inventories - Detection of server misconfigurations and data leakage - Identification of shadow IT and abandoned digital assets - Prioritization of vulnerabilities based on severity, exposure type, and real-world exploitability - AI-driven remediation recommendations to improve response times - Visualization of external digital risk from a unified view The solution aims to help organizations combat the expanding attack surface created by digital transformation, hybrid work environments, and complex software supply chains by providing visibility into previously unknown or unmanaged cyber assets and exposures.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
PINNED
