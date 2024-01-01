Impart Logo

Impart Security is a web application firewall (WAF) and API security solution that provides protection for web applications and APIs. The platform offers several key functionalities: 1. API Discovery: Scans API traffic and CI/CD activity to create a catalog of API endpoints and parameters. 2. Runtime Protection: Implements real-time protection against OWASP Top 10 threats and API attacks. 3. API Testing: Performs vulnerability scanning in CI/CD pipelines and provides remediation guidance. 4. Posture Management: Monitors API security posture across multiple environments and enforces security policies. The solution integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides capabilities for API endpoint documentation, sensitive data detection, and rule-based protection mechanisms.

Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance Logo
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.

Commercial
Application Security
parameth Logo
parameth

A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.

Free
Application Security
ffufai Logo
ffufai

ffufai is an AI-enhanced wrapper for ffuf that automatically suggests file extensions for web fuzzing based on the target URL and headers.

Free
Application Security
Cyclops Logo
Cyclops

A browser with XSS detection capabilities

Free
Application Security
Octoscan Logo
Octoscan

Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Free
Application Security
Tracee Logo
Tracee

Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.

Free
Application Security
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) Logo
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.

Free
Application Security
WPRecon Logo
WPRecon

WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.

Free
Application Security

Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
