Impart

Impart Security is a web application firewall (WAF) and API security solution that provides protection for web applications and APIs. The platform offers several key functionalities: 1. API Discovery: Scans API traffic and CI/CD activity to create a catalog of API endpoints and parameters. 2. Runtime Protection: Implements real-time protection against OWASP Top 10 threats and API attacks. 3. API Testing: Performs vulnerability scanning in CI/CD pipelines and provides remediation guidance. 4. Posture Management: Monitors API security posture across multiple environments and enforces security policies. The solution integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides capabilities for API endpoint documentation, sensitive data detection, and rule-based protection mechanisms.