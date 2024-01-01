Impart Security is a web application firewall (WAF) and API security solution that provides protection for web applications and APIs. The platform offers several key functionalities: 1. API Discovery: Scans API traffic and CI/CD activity to create a catalog of API endpoints and parameters. 2. Runtime Protection: Implements real-time protection against OWASP Top 10 threats and API attacks. 3. API Testing: Performs vulnerability scanning in CI/CD pipelines and provides remediation guidance. 4. Posture Management: Monitors API security posture across multiple environments and enforces security policies. The solution integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides capabilities for API endpoint documentation, sensitive data detection, and rule-based protection mechanisms.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance.
A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.
ffufai is an AI-enhanced wrapper for ffuf that automatically suggests file extensions for web fuzzing based on the target URL and headers.
Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.
Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.
A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.
PINNED
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.