S4E 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

S4E (Security For Everyone) is a continuous threat exposure management platform designed for organizations of all sizes. The platform offers automated security scanning for internet-facing assets, including websites and IP addresses, to identify vulnerabilities and security risks. The service provides various security scanning capabilities including SQL injection, XSS, LFI/RFI, SSRF, CRLF injection, command injection, open redirect, CSRF, and XXE vulnerability scanning. It also includes tools for subdomain finding, HTTP method analysis, DNS record lookups, and SSL/TLS cipher support checking. S4E operates on a tiered service model with four main plans: - Everyone (Free): Basic security scanning with limited reporting - Expert: Enhanced scanning capabilities for small to medium businesses - Elite: Advanced features including threat intelligence and customizable dashboards - Enterprise: Comprehensive security management for large organizations The platform emphasizes automation and continuous monitoring to help organizations maintain security without requiring specialized expertise. It includes API access, team management features, and integration capabilities with other security tools and systems.