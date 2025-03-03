Singularity Cloud Security 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Singularity Cloud Security is an enterprise cybersecurity platform that unifies endpoint, cloud, and identity security through an integrated data lake architecture. The platform combines several security capabilities: - Endpoint Security: Provides comprehensive endpoint protection (EPP), detection and response (EDR), and extended detection and response (XDR) functionality to secure devices across the organization. - Cloud Security: Includes Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities, cloud workload protection, and cloud security posture management to secure cloud environments and applications. - Identity Security: Implements identity threat detection and response specifically for Active Directory environments and credential protection to prevent unauthorized access. - Centralized Data Lake: Consolidates security telemetry from multiple sources into a unified data repository for comprehensive analysis and correlation. - AI-Driven Analysis: Leverages machine learning algorithms to enhance threat detection, automate response actions, and provide security analytics across the environment. - Security Orchestration: Enables the automation of security processes and incident response workflows to improve operational efficiency. - Threat Intelligence Integration: Incorporates threat data to enhance detection capabilities and provide context for security events. The platform is designed to reduce tool sprawl by consolidating multiple security functions into a single solution while providing comprehensive visibility and protection across endpoint, cloud, and identity domains.