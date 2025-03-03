Prophaze WAF 0 Commercial

Prophaze WAF (Web Application Firewall) is a security solution designed to protect web applications from various cyber threats and attacks. The WAF operates by monitoring, filtering, and blocking malicious HTTP/HTTPS traffic before it reaches the protected web applications. It implements security rules and policies to defend against common web application vulnerabilities and attacks. Key functionalities include: - Protection against OWASP Top 10 web application vulnerabilities - HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and filtering - Request and response inspection - Rule-based security policy enforcement - Protection against SQL injection, XSS, and other web-based attacks - Traffic anomaly detection The WAF can be deployed as a security layer between web traffic and the application server, helping organizations maintain their web application security posture through preventive security controls.