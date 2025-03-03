Prophaze WAF Logo

Prophaze WAF (Web Application Firewall) is a security solution designed to protect web applications from various cyber threats and attacks. The WAF operates by monitoring, filtering, and blocking malicious HTTP/HTTPS traffic before it reaches the protected web applications. It implements security rules and policies to defend against common web application vulnerabilities and attacks. Key functionalities include: - Protection against OWASP Top 10 web application vulnerabilities - HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and filtering - Request and response inspection - Rule-based security policy enforcement - Protection against SQL injection, XSS, and other web-based attacks - Traffic anomaly detection The WAF can be deployed as a security layer between web traffic and the application server, helping organizations maintain their web application security posture through preventive security controls.

ALTERNATIVES

TerraGoat Logo
TerraGoat

A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments.

Free
Application Security
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs Logo
0l4bs Cross-site scripting labs

Cross-site scripting labs for web application security enthusiasts

Free
Application Security
YarG for Yara Logo
YarG for Yara

IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.

Free
Application Security
XSS (Cross Site Scripting) Cheatsheet Logo
XSS (Cross Site Scripting) Cheatsheet

A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.

Free
Application Security
NodeJsScan Logo
NodeJsScan

Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.

Free
Application Security
DECAF++ Logo
DECAF++

DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.

Free
Application Security
@fastify/csrf-protection Logo
@fastify/csrf-protection

Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.

Free
Application Security
PhoneyC Logo
PhoneyC

A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security