Cloudflare WAF is a cloud-based web application firewall that operates within Cloudflare's global network infrastructure to protect web applications from various security threats. The WAF functions by positioning itself in front of web applications to intercept and analyze incoming traffic, implementing multiple security measures: - Implements OWASP Core ruleset to protect against common web application vulnerabilities - Utilizes machine learning algorithms for detecting and responding to emerging threats - Provides protection against credential stuffing and account takeover attempts - Includes file scanning capabilities to detect malware in uploaded content - Offers rate limiting functionality to prevent abuse and DDoS attacks - Enables custom rule creation for organization-specific security policies The system integrates with Cloudflare's broader security infrastructure and processes HTTP requests through their global network. It offers both managed rulesets for immediate protection and allows for custom rule configuration to meet specific security requirements. The WAF includes threat intelligence gathering capabilities, analyzing traffic patterns across its network to identify and respond to new attack vectors. It provides real-time protection against zero-day exploits and emerging threats through continuous updates to its security rules.
