OX Security Platform appears to be a security solution that implements protective measures against online attacks and unauthorized access. The platform utilizes Cloudflare's security services to: - Monitor and filter incoming traffic - Block potentially malicious actions - Protect against SQL injection attempts - Prevent malformed data submissions - Implement cookie-based security controls The system includes automated threat detection capabilities that can identify and block suspicious activities based on: - Specific word or phrase patterns - SQL command attempts - Data format validation - IP-based access control For security incidents, the platform provides: - Detailed blocking information - Unique incident identifiers (Ray ID) - IP tracking capabilities - User action logging - Incident reporting mechanisms
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.
A remediation orchestration platform that consolidates security alerts, automates triage, and streamlines the remediation process across hybrid environments.
Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.