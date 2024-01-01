Shuffle Workflows

Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.
These workflows are meant for Shuffle and are automatically searchable from within Shuffle 0.9.0 onwards. They cover common automation use-cases and can be imported and exported within Shuffle. While not always production-ready, they provide a starting point for customization. Workflows are structured into three categories: Prepare, Response, and Testing, with the goal of fitting into one or multiple long-term categories such as Support, Discord, Twitter, Email, Open issue, or Shuffler.io. For more information, visit related repositories: Shuffle - https://github.com/frikky/shuffle, Apps.
Open source application to instantly remediate common security issues through the use of AWS Config.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
Fast suspicious file finder for threat hunting and live forensics.
A simple maturity model for enterprise detection and response
A panic button app for triggering a ripple effect across apps responding to panic events