Shuffle Workflows

These workflows are meant for Shuffle and are automatically searchable from within Shuffle 0.9.0 onwards. They cover common automation use-cases and can be imported and exported within Shuffle. While not always production-ready, they provide a starting point for customization. Workflows are structured into three categories: Prepare, Response, and Testing, with the goal of fitting into one or multiple long-term categories such as Support, Discord, Twitter, Email, Open issue, or Shuffler.io. For more information, visit related repositories: Shuffle - https://github.com/frikky/shuffle, Apps.