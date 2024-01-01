FortiAI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FortiAI is an AI-powered security assistant that uses generative AI (GenAI) to guide, simplify, and automate security analyst activities. It is seamlessly integrated into Fortinet's SecOps products like FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM, and FortiSOAR to help optimize threat investigation, response, SIEM queries, SOAR playbook creation, and more. Key features include: - Harnesses curated GenAI results combined with Fortinet's threat intelligence, product knowledge, and use cases to provide accurate and actionable insights - Provides contextual guidance within analyst workflows for immediate assistance - Allows analysts to use natural language for complex tasks like data queries, report generation, and playbook building - Offers recommendations on threat remediation, response playbooks, indicators for threat hunting, and more - Provides detailed summaries of security events, potential impacts, and remediation advice - Securely operates without exposing or accessing customer data