VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
FortiAI is an AI-powered security assistant that uses generative AI (GenAI) to guide, simplify, and automate security analyst activities. It is seamlessly integrated into Fortinet's SecOps products like FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM, and FortiSOAR to help optimize threat investigation, response, SIEM queries, SOAR playbook creation, and more. Key features include: - Harnesses curated GenAI results combined with Fortinet's threat intelligence, product knowledge, and use cases to provide accurate and actionable insights - Provides contextual guidance within analyst workflows for immediate assistance - Allows analysts to use natural language for complex tasks like data queries, report generation, and playbook building - Offers recommendations on threat remediation, response playbooks, indicators for threat hunting, and more - Provides detailed summaries of security events, potential impacts, and remediation advice - Securely operates without exposing or accessing customer data
SentinelOne Purple AI is an AI-powered security analyst solution that simplifies threat hunting and investigations, empowers analysts, accelerates security operations, and safeguards data.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.