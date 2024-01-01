Shuffle 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Shuffle is a platform that allows users to automate their security workflows with confidence. It offers a range of features such as ready-to-go automation templates, collaboration tools, and a library of over 2,000 apps that can be integrated with ease. Shuffle also has a creator community hub where users can share and build on each other's creations. With Shuffle, users can automate tasks such as creating tickets from emails, and collaborate with their team in one space. It also offers powerful AI support and a no-code app creator for building custom apps. Overall, Shuffle aims to simplify and streamline security workflows, allowing users to work more efficiently and effectively.