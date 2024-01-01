Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.
Shuffle is a platform that allows users to automate their security workflows with confidence. It offers a range of features such as ready-to-go automation templates, collaboration tools, and a library of over 2,000 apps that can be integrated with ease. Shuffle also has a creator community hub where users can share and build on each other's creations. With Shuffle, users can automate tasks such as creating tickets from emails, and collaborate with their team in one space. It also offers powerful AI support and a no-code app creator for building custom apps. Overall, Shuffle aims to simplify and streamline security workflows, allowing users to work more efficiently and effectively.
Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.
A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features.
A standardized framework for describing and classifying cybersecurity incidents