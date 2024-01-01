A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections
An automation framework for running multiple open sourced subdomain bruteforcing tools (in parallel) using your own wordlists via Docker Compose
Apache 2 based honeypot for detecting and blocking Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit with added support for content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.
bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.
A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.
A low interaction honeypot to detect CVE-2018-2636 in Oracle Hospitality Applications.