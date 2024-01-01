Shuffle Automation 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Shuffle Automation is an automation platform designed for accessibility, with key features including community support, documentation, and easy development. Follow Shuffle on Twitter at @shuffleio and explore self-hosted or cloud options for automation. Consider sponsoring the project for rapid development and access resources like blog posts, documentation, and related repositories.