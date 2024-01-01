Incident Response Documentation tool for tracking findings and tasks.
Shuffle Automation is an automation platform designed for accessibility, with key features including community support, documentation, and easy development. Follow Shuffle on Twitter at @shuffleio and explore self-hosted or cloud options for automation. Consider sponsoring the project for rapid development and access resources like blog posts, documentation, and related repositories.
Cortex XSOAR is a comprehensive SOAR platform that automates and standardizes security processes for faster response times and increased team productivity.
A Sysmon configuration file template with detailed explanations and tutorial-like features.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.
Darktrace is a cyber security solution that uses AI to detect and prevent cyber attacks in real-time.