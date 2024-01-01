IRIS-SOAR Logo

IRIS-SOAR is a modular Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) implementation in Python. It is designed to complement DFIR-IRIS through playbook automation and seamless integrations, enhancing security efficiency.

