Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.
IRIS-SOAR is a modular Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) implementation in Python. It is designed to complement DFIR-IRIS through playbook automation and seamless integrations, enhancing security efficiency.
Scumblr is a web application for periodic syncs of data sources and security analysis to streamline proactive security.
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
Incident response and case management solution for efficient incident response and management.
Sample security playbooks for security automation, orchestration and response (SOAR) using Microsoft Sentinel trigger