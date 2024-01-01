Dalfox 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for automating XSS scanning and exploitation. Dalfox is designed to be highly customizable, allowing users to tailor their scans to their specific needs. It also includes a range of features, such as automated scanning, customizable scan profiles, and detailed reporting. Dalfox is a valuable tool for security professionals, researchers, and developers looking to streamline their XSS scanning and exploitation processes.