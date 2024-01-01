YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats
Dalfox is a powerful open-source XSS scanner and utility focused on automation. It provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for automating XSS scanning and exploitation. Dalfox is designed to be highly customizable, allowing users to tailor their scans to their specific needs. It also includes a range of features, such as automated scanning, customizable scan profiles, and detailed reporting. Dalfox is a valuable tool for security professionals, researchers, and developers looking to streamline their XSS scanning and exploitation processes.
YARA rules for ProcFilter to detect malware and threats
A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.
A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.
A blind SQL injection tool written in Golang
A sandbox for quickly sandboxing known or unknown families of Android Malware
Compact C framework for analyzing suspected malware documents and detecting exploits and embedded executables.