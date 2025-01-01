DevOcean Logo

Commercial
Security Operations
security-operations
automation
cloud-security
vulnerability-management
workflow-automation
security-orchestration
DevOcean is a unified exposure remediation platform that consolidates security alerts from multiple security tools across infrastructure, code, cloud, and runtime environments. The platform provides automated alert validation and prioritization to reduce alert volume, identifies root causes of security issues, and automatically determines the responsible owners for remediation. Key functionalities include: - Alert consolidation and noise reduction across security tools - Automated root cause analysis and owner identification - Multi-layer visibility into applications and infrastructure - Integration with existing security tools and workflows - Compliance reporting capabilities - Change management tracking for cloud environments - Remediation workflow management and coordination between security, development and operations teams

