Pixee 0 Commercial

Pixee is an automated code security tool that integrates with development workflows to address security vulnerabilities and code quality issues. The tool functions by: - Monitoring repositories and pull requests for security issues - Automatically generating fixes for identified vulnerabilities - Triaging results from various code scanners (Sonar, Snyk, Semgrep) - Creating pull requests with detailed documentation for proposed fixes - Supporting multiple programming languages including Java, Python, JavaScript, Node.js, .NET/C#, and Go It operates through: - GitHub integration - CLI interface for local usage - Automated code analysis and remediation - Integration with existing SAST tools - Custom codemod framework for extensibility