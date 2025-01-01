Pixee Logo

Pixee

0
Commercial
Application Security
application-security
automation
security-automation
vulnerability-management
code-security
devsecops
Visit Website

Pixee is an automated code security tool that integrates with development workflows to address security vulnerabilities and code quality issues. The tool functions by: - Monitoring repositories and pull requests for security issues - Automatically generating fixes for identified vulnerabilities - Triaging results from various code scanners (Sonar, Snyk, Semgrep) - Creating pull requests with detailed documentation for proposed fixes - Supporting multiple programming languages including Java, Python, JavaScript, Node.js, .NET/C#, and Go It operates through: - GitHub integration - CLI interface for local usage - Automated code analysis and remediation - Integration with existing SAST tools - Custom codemod framework for extensibility

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Caido Logo
Caido

A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.

Free
Application Security
Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite Logo
Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL

Free
Application Security
Tracy Logo
Tracy

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications

Free
Application Security
django-admin-honeypot Logo
django-admin-honeypot

A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access

Free
Application Security
Frida Logo
Frida

Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.

Free
Application Security
DVTA - Vulnerable Thick Client Application Logo
DVTA - Vulnerable Thick Client Application

DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security
damnvulnerable.me Logo
damnvulnerable.me

A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs

Free
Application Security
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy Logo
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy

A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
Blog
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy