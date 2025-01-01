Token Security Logo

Token Security is a cloud-based identity security platform that focuses on managing non-human identities (NHI) in cloud environments. The platform operates through three main functions: 1. Discovery and inventory of all machine identities, credentials, and entitlements across cloud infrastructure 2. Continuous monitoring and risk assessment of identity exposure, including detection of stale, local, unfederated, or shadow identities 3. Lifecycle management of machine identities, including credential rotation, access reviews, and deactivation of unused accounts The solution is agentless and performs automated scanning and log analysis to maintain visibility of machine identities across cloud resources, including kubernetes clusters, databases, servers, and containers.

ALTERNATIVES

Gatekeeper Library by Psecio Logo
Gatekeeper Library by Psecio

A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.

Free
IAM
Okta Workforce Identity Cloud Logo
Okta Workforce Identity Cloud

Okta Workforce Identity Cloud is an identity and access management platform that provides secure, streamlined access for an organization's workforce across various applications and resources.

Commercial
IAM
Repokid Logo
Repokid

Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.

Free
IAM
AWS Certificate Manager Logo
AWS Certificate Manager

Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.

Free
IAM
IAM Floyd Logo
IAM Floyd

Tool for generating AWS IAM policy statements with a fluent interface.

Free
IAM
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator Logo
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator

A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services

Free
IAM
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) Logo
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.

Free
IAM
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK Logo
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK

A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.

Free
IAM

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
