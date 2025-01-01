Token Security is a cloud-based identity security platform that focuses on managing non-human identities (NHI) in cloud environments. The platform operates through three main functions: 1. Discovery and inventory of all machine identities, credentials, and entitlements across cloud infrastructure 2. Continuous monitoring and risk assessment of identity exposure, including detection of stale, local, unfederated, or shadow identities 3. Lifecycle management of machine identities, including credential rotation, access reviews, and deactivation of unused accounts The solution is agentless and performs automated scanning and log analysis to maintain visibility of machine identities across cloud resources, including kubernetes clusters, databases, servers, and containers.
