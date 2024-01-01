Crowdstrike Charlotte AI Logo

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster answers to queries about the environment. It utilizes generative AI to turn hours of manual work into minutes or seconds. Key features include: - Faster query writing, amplifying analysts of all skill levels - Automated security operations workflows - Built-in knowledge about the customer's environment - Integration with CrowdStrike's XDR platform

Security Operations
Commercial
automationaimachine-learningsecurity-operationsworkflow-automationintegration

