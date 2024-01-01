A GraphQL security testing tool
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster answers to queries about the environment. It utilizes generative AI to turn hours of manual work into minutes or seconds. Key features include: - Faster query writing, amplifying analysts of all skill levels - Automated security operations workflows - Built-in knowledge about the customer's environment - Integration with CrowdStrike's XDR platform
Dispatch helps manage security incidents by integrating with existing tools and automating incident response tasks.
A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.
A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
A collaborative and open-source incident response platform for sharing observables among analysts.