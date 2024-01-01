WALKOFF 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WALKOFF is a flexible, easy to use, automation framework allowing users to integrate their capabilities and devices to cut through the repetitive, tedious tasks slowing them down. It offers an easy-to-use drag-and-drop workflow editor, sharable apps and workflows, deployable on Windows or Linux, plug and play integration of almost anything with easy-to-develop applications, and visual analytics by sending workflow data to custom dashboards.