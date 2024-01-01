Python command line utility for incident response in AWS
WALKOFF is a flexible, easy to use, automation framework allowing users to integrate their capabilities and devices to cut through the repetitive, tedious tasks slowing them down. It offers an easy-to-use drag-and-drop workflow editor, sharable apps and workflows, deployable on Windows or Linux, plug and play integration of almost anything with easy-to-develop applications, and visual analytics by sending workflow data to custom dashboards.
Python command line utility for incident response in AWS
Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process.
An automation platform with community support and documentation for easy development.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
A PHP based web application for managing postmortems with pluggable features.