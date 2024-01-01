Custom Activities Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

In response to growing user requests to add greater flexibility to the Ayehu NG automation platform, Ayehu has released NG v1.5. This release significantly expands the scope of what you can automate in your environment, all from a single pane of glass, making it a real game-changer in the IT orchestration and automation market. The Activity Designer provides a flexible and accessible solution to customers who wish to create certain activities to fit their specific needs. If our library of 500+ activities does not give you the exact solution you're looking for, then you can use the Activity Designer to create activities to perform dozens of actions. Start from our provided activities and modify the code of the activity to suit your needs. In this way, you can be completely self-sufficient, without the need for Ayehu development to be involved. Your needs, your timeline, your custom activity! We invite you to use the custom activities, modify them to suit your needs, get involved in the community, and then contribute back whatever new activities you develop so that others can enjoy and learn from your hard work and build upon it to enhance it even further. What