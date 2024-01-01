Ploy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Ploy is a platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities, from onboarding to offboarding. It provides a unified dashboard to gain visibility into all employee identities and SaaS applications used within the organization, including those that may have been adopted without IT's knowledge (shadow IT). The platform offers features for automating workflows, such as provisioning accounts, removing access, and transferring admin privileges. It also includes security and compliance capabilities, including risk alerting, anomaly detection, and the ability to revoke OAuth tokens. Ploy integrates with various identity providers, HR systems, and other tools to streamline the entire identity and access management process.