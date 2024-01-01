Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
Ploy is a platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities, from onboarding to offboarding. It provides a unified dashboard to gain visibility into all employee identities and SaaS applications used within the organization, including those that may have been adopted without IT's knowledge (shadow IT). The platform offers features for automating workflows, such as provisioning accounts, removing access, and transferring admin privileges. It also includes security and compliance capabilities, including risk alerting, anomaly detection, and the ability to revoke OAuth tokens. Ploy integrates with various identity providers, HR systems, and other tools to streamline the entire identity and access management process.
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
This article discusses protected accounts and groups in Active Directory, providing examples and screenshots to illustrate key concepts.
Tool for visualizing and analyzing control paths in Active Directory to determine access privileges and permissions.