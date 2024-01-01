FastIntercept 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to get the most out of their existing security products. It automates routine tasks, allowing developers to focus on real challenges. The platform offers a developer-friendly interface, pay-per-use licensing, and seamless integration with existing tools. It enables users to create straightforward automations, automatically create tickets, send alerts, block threats, and more. With a web interface built for humans, users don't need to write code to get things done. Fast Intercept integrates easily into any environment, without taking up space, and runs on bare metal, in the cloud, or on virtualized infrastructure. The platform lets users build and manage automation, rather than creating more maintenance.