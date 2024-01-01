FastIntercept

A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to get the most out of their existing security products. It automates routine tasks, allowing developers to focus on real challenges. The platform offers a developer-friendly interface, pay-per-use licensing, and seamless integration with existing tools. It enables users to create straightforward automations, automatically create tickets, send alerts, block threats, and more. With a web interface built for humans, users don't need to write code to get things done. Fast Intercept integrates easily into any environment, without taking up space, and runs on bare metal, in the cloud, or on virtualized infrastructure. The platform lets users build and manage automation, rather than creating more maintenance.
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.
Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.
PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.
A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.