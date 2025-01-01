Avathon is an AI-driven infrastructure management platform that: Provides monitoring and management capabilities for legacy infrastructure systems including aircraft engines and offshore rigs. Implements AI-based inventory management and supply chain visibility solutions for current infrastructure operations. Offers technology solutions for autonomous production systems and smart city infrastructure management. Focuses on extending asset lifecycle, improving operational safety, and optimizing infrastructure performance through artificial intelligence integration.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
An automated red teaming and security testing platform that continuously evaluates conversational AI applications for vulnerabilities and compliance with security standards.
A data security and AI governance platform that provides unified control and management of data assets across hybrid cloud environments with focus on AI security and compliance.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
Apex AI Security Platform provides security, management, and visibility for enterprise use of generative AI technologies.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.