Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository

A multi-platform open source tool for triaging suspect systems and hunting for Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) across thousands of endpoints.
Demisto is now Cortex XSOAR. This repository contains content provided by Demisto to automate and orchestrate Security Operations. It includes playbooks, automation scripts, report templates, and other useful content for the security community to collaborate, enhance, and share.
A robust and flexible hunt and incident response tool for investigating AzureAD, Azure, and M365 environments.
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.
A PHP based web application for managing postmortems with pluggable features.
Templates for incident response run-books tailored for AWS environments based on NIST guidelines.