EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool for automatically generating system-level test cases for web and enterprise applications. It focuses on fuzzing Web APIs, including REST, GraphQL, and RPC (e.g., gRPC and Thrift). Key features: 1. Supports both black-box and white-box testing modes 2. Generates test cases in various formats (JUnit, Python, JavaScript) 3. Uses evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis 4. Detects faults and generates regression test suites 5. Handles SQL databases and authentication mechanisms 6. Supports OpenAPI/Swagger schemas for REST APIs EvoMaster can be used for: - Automated API testing - Vulnerability detection - Code coverage improvement - Regression test suite generation The tool is particularly effective for JVM-based applications in white-box mode, offering advanced features like bytecode analysis and testability transformations.
