Opus Logo

Opus

0
Commercial
Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-management
cloud-security
automation
ai
security-automation
cloud-native
devsecops
workflow-automation
security-operations
Visit Website

Opus Integrations is a cloud-native vulnerability remediation platform that: Provides consolidated visibility of security vulnerabilities across cloud, applications, code, and infrastructure. Implements AI-based prioritization to correlate vulnerability data with organizational context. Offers automated remediation workflows that integrate with existing security tools and tech stacks. Includes root cause analysis capabilities to reduce duplicate findings. Enables team-specific views of security gaps filtered by organizational context, risk level, and ownership. Provides integration capabilities with cloud platforms and security tools for centralized vulnerability management. Features automated orchestration to handle remediation processes at scale.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Bug Bounty Reference Logo
Bug Bounty Reference

A categorized collection of bug bounty write-ups for various vulnerabilities.

Free
Vulnerability Management
npm-zoo Logo
npm-zoo

A curated list of known malicious NPM packages

Free
Vulnerability Management
Zero Day Initiative Published Advisories Logo
Zero Day Initiative Published Advisories

List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Linkedin2username Logo
Linkedin2username

An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site Logo
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.

Free
Vulnerability Management
tfsec to Trivy Migration Logo
tfsec to Trivy Migration

tfsec is being replaced by Trivy, a more comprehensive open-source security solution

Free
Vulnerability Management
Linux Exploit Suggester (LES) Logo
Linux Exploit Suggester (LES)

Linux privilege escalation auditing tool for detecting security deficiencies in Linux kernels.

Free
Vulnerability Management
OWASP TOP 10 Presentation Logo
OWASP TOP 10 Presentation

A presentation about the OWASP Top 10, a list of the most critical security risks to web applications.

Free
Vulnerability Management

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
RoboShadow Logo

RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Commercial
Vulnerability Management
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Copyright © 2024 - All rights reserved

LINKS
Blog
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy