Opus Integrations is a cloud-native vulnerability remediation platform that: Provides consolidated visibility of security vulnerabilities across cloud, applications, code, and infrastructure. Implements AI-based prioritization to correlate vulnerability data with organizational context. Offers automated remediation workflows that integrate with existing security tools and tech stacks. Includes root cause analysis capabilities to reduce duplicate findings. Enables team-specific views of security gaps filtered by organizational context, risk level, and ownership. Provides integration capabilities with cloud platforms and security tools for centralized vulnerability management. Features automated orchestration to handle remediation processes at scale.
