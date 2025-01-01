Amplify 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Amplify Security is an automated code remediation tool that integrates with GitHub and GitLab repositories. The tool focuses on automating vulnerability fixes in code by: - Providing one-click remediation solutions for identified security issues - Integrating directly into development workflows through source control platforms - Automating security fixes during pull requests - Using AI to analyze and balance security requirements with software functionality The platform aims to reduce the time spent on security issue resolution by: - Eliminating manual ticket handling processes - Automating the remediation workflow - Providing immediate fix implementations - Maintaining compatibility with existing development practices