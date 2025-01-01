Amplify Security is an automated code remediation tool that integrates with GitHub and GitLab repositories. The tool focuses on automating vulnerability fixes in code by: - Providing one-click remediation solutions for identified security issues - Integrating directly into development workflows through source control platforms - Automating security fixes during pull requests - Using AI to analyze and balance security requirements with software functionality The platform aims to reduce the time spent on security issue resolution by: - Eliminating manual ticket handling processes - Automating the remediation workflow - Providing immediate fix implementations - Maintaining compatibility with existing development practices
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.
Reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, and unpack scripts with options available via UI.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits
The Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a suite of application security tools that integrates security into the software development lifecycle and production environments, including IAST, SAST, RASP, and SCA capabilities.
