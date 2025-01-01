Amplify Logo

Amplify Security is an automated code remediation tool that integrates with GitHub and GitLab repositories. The tool focuses on automating vulnerability fixes in code by: - Providing one-click remediation solutions for identified security issues - Integrating directly into development workflows through source control platforms - Automating security fixes during pull requests - Using AI to analyze and balance security requirements with software functionality The platform aims to reduce the time spent on security issue resolution by: - Eliminating manual ticket handling processes - Automating the remediation workflow - Providing immediate fix implementations - Maintaining compatibility with existing development practices

ALTERNATIVES

DryRun Logo
DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Secure Programming HOWTO Logo
Secure Programming HOWTO

A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.

Free
Application Security
JavaScript Beautifier Logo
JavaScript Beautifier

Reformat and re-indent bookmarklets, ugly JavaScript, and unpack scripts with options available via UI.

Free
Application Security
Gitleaks Logo
Gitleaks

Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.

Free
Application Security
Betterscan Logo
Betterscan

Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.

Free
Application Security
Redirecting Logo
Redirecting

A tool for redirecting HTTP and HTTPS requests to other URLs.

Free
Application Security
Node.js Goof Logo
Node.js Goof

Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits

Free
Application Security
Contrast Code Security Platform Logo
Contrast Code Security Platform

The Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a suite of application security tools that integrates security into the software development lifecycle and production environments, including IAST, SAST, RASP, and SCA capabilities.

Commercial
Application Security

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo

Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

Free
Security Operations
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

Stay ahead in cybersecurity. Get the week's top cybersecurity news and insights in 8 minutes or less.

Free
Blogs and News
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security
