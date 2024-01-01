Docker Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

With Docker, developers can build any app in any language using any toolchain. Dockerized apps are completely portable and can run anywhere - colleagues’ OS X and Windows laptops, QA servers running Ubuntu in the cloud, and production data center VMs running Red Hat. Developers can get going quickly by starting with one of the 13,000+ apps available on Docker Hub. Docker manages and tracks changes and dependencies, making it easier for sysadmins to understand how the apps that developers build work. And with Docker Hub, developers can automate their build pipeline and share artifacts with collaborators through public or private repositories. Docker helps developers build and ship higher-quality applications, faster. Prerequisites: I use Oh My Zsh with the Docker plugin for autocompletion of docker commands. YMMV. Linux The 3.10.x kernel is the minimum requirement.