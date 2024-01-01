Docker Cheat Sheet

Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.
With Docker, developers can build any app in any language using any toolchain. Dockerized apps are completely portable and can run anywhere - colleagues’ OS X and Windows laptops, QA servers running Ubuntu in the cloud, and production data center VMs running Red Hat. Developers can get going quickly by starting with one of the 13,000+ apps available on Docker Hub. Docker manages and tracks changes and dependencies, making it easier for sysadmins to understand how the apps that developers build work. And with Docker Hub, developers can automate their build pipeline and share artifacts with collaborators through public or private repositories. Docker helps developers build and ship higher-quality applications, faster. Prerequisites: I use Oh My Zsh with the Docker plugin for autocompletion of docker commands. YMMV. Linux The 3.10.x kernel is the minimum requirement.
Markdown version of OWASP Testing Checklist v4 for various platforms.
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.
Collection of recent infosec/hacking videos from conferences.
A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.
Guidance on mitigating side-channel attacks, firmware vulnerabilities, and UEFI hardening.
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.