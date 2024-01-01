SCADAShutdownTool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SCADAShutdownTool is an industrial control system automation and testing tool that allows security researchers and experts to test SCADA security systems by enumerating slave controllers, reading controller's registers values, and rewriting registers data. It can run in different modes including Safe-mode, Real-mode, and Aggressive-mode for various testing scenarios. Developed for research purposes only, it is strongly recommended not to use this tool for illegal activities.