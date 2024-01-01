Falco 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems designed to detect and alert on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time. It is a kernel monitoring and detection agent that observes events like syscalls based on custom rules, integrates metadata from container runtimes and Kubernetes, and allows analysis of collected events in SIEM or data lake systems. Originally created by Sysdig, Falco is a CNCF graduated project used in production by various organizations.