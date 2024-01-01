A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.
Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems designed to detect and alert on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time. It is a kernel monitoring and detection agent that observes events like syscalls based on custom rules, integrates metadata from container runtimes and Kubernetes, and allows analysis of collected events in SIEM or data lake systems. Originally created by Sysdig, Falco is a CNCF graduated project used in production by various organizations.
A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links
A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) protect web applications and APIs from attacks, providing prebuilt security rules and the ability to create custom rules.
Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities.