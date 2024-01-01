USB Keystroke Injection Protection

mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.
This tool is a daemon for blocking USB keystroke injection devices on Linux systems. It supports two different modes of operation: monitoring and hardening. In monitor mode, information about a potentially attacking USB device is collected and logged to syslog. In hardening mode, the attacking USB device is ejected from the operating system by unbinding the driver. Installation Prerequisites: The installation is mainly handled by setup.sh, however, there are some prerequisites that need to be adjusted before running the script: Install Python3.7 or later, python dev package, virtualenv (python3-venv) and PIP3 (python3-pip) if not already available on the system. Adjust the KEYSTROKE_WINDOW variable on top of the setup.sh file. This is the number of keystrokes the daemon looks at to determine whether its dealing with an attack or not. The lower the number, the higher the false positives will be (e.g., if the number is 2, the tool looks at only 1 interarrival time between those two keystrokes to determine whether it's an attack or not. Obviously, users sometimes hit two keys almost at the same time, which leads to the aforementioned false positives.
Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.
A Python library for working with network protocols
Chaosreader is a tool for ripping files from network sniffing dumps and replaying various protocols and file transfers.
Open source security-oriented language for describing protocols and applying security policies on captured traffic.
A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.