USB Keystroke Injection Protection 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool is a daemon for blocking USB keystroke injection devices on Linux systems. It supports two different modes of operation: monitoring and hardening. In monitor mode, information about a potentially attacking USB device is collected and logged to syslog. In hardening mode, the attacking USB device is ejected from the operating system by unbinding the driver. Installation Prerequisites: The installation is mainly handled by setup.sh, however, there are some prerequisites that need to be adjusted before running the script: Install Python3.7 or later, python dev package, virtualenv (python3-venv) and PIP3 (python3-pip) if not already available on the system. Adjust the KEYSTROKE_WINDOW variable on top of the setup.sh file. This is the number of keystrokes the daemon looks at to determine whether its dealing with an attack or not. The lower the number, the higher the false positives will be (e.g., if the number is 2, the tool looks at only 1 interarrival time between those two keystrokes to determine whether it's an attack or not. Obviously, users sometimes hit two keys almost at the same time, which leads to the aforementioned false positives.