Linux Exploit Suggester (LES)

LES is a Linux privilege escalation auditing tool designed to assist in detecting security deficiencies for a given Linux kernel/Linux-based machine. It assesses the exposure of the kernel to publicly known Linux kernel exploits using heuristics methods, providing detailed information such as CVEs, exposure likelihood, and affected distributions.