Linux Exploit Suggester (LES)

iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
LES is a Linux privilege escalation auditing tool designed to assist in detecting security deficiencies for a given Linux kernel/Linux-based machine. It assesses the exposure of the kernel to publicly known Linux kernel exploits using heuristics methods, providing detailed information such as CVEs, exposure likelihood, and affected distributions.
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect
An open-source attack surface management platform for identifying and managing vulnerabilities
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.