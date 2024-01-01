Linux Exploit Suggester (LES) Logo

LES is a Linux privilege escalation auditing tool designed to assist in detecting security deficiencies for a given Linux kernel/Linux-based machine. It assesses the exposure of the kernel to publicly known Linux kernel exploits using heuristics methods, providing detailed information such as CVEs, exposure likelihood, and affected distributions.

