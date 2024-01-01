Linux Detection Engineering - A primer on persistence mechanisms 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of Linux persistence mechanisms, focusing on scheduled tasks and jobs. It covers: 1. Introduction to persistence in cybersecurity 2. Detailed explanation of T1053 - Scheduled Task/Job technique 3. In-depth analysis of T1053.003 (Cron) and T1053.002 (At) persistence methods 4. Step-by-step instructions on setting up these persistence mechanisms 5. Detection strategies using Elastic SIEM and pre-built rules 6. Hunting techniques using ES|QL and OSQuery 7. Discussion on other persistence methods like Anacron, Fcron, Task Spooler, and Batch The guide aims to educate defenders and security researchers on Linux persistence techniques, their implementation, detection, and mitigation strategies.