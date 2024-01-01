Tool to identify and understand code-injection vulnerabilities in Windows 7 UAC whitelist system.
Vuls is a vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, and aims to inform users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers, helping system administrators in security vulnerability analysis and software updates.
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.
Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
BuiltWith API client