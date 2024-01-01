A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.
eBPF Runtime Security is a cutting-edge technology that allows for the development of powerful security applications within the Linux kernel, providing enhanced monitoring and protection capabilities.
A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.